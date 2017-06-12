Huckleberries: Conservative Weird Ida...

Huckleberries: Conservative Weird Idaho takes show on road to Liberal ...

While walking past Ramsey Park in Coeur d'Alene recently, state Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, and his wife, Julie, spotted raw eggs with messages written on them. So my son-in-law Okie Doke is riding home on the Portland MAX train when an extended family of Idahoans climbs aboard.

