How to teach kids about climate change where most parents are skeptics
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Jakob Namson peered up at the towering ponderosa pine before him. He looked at his notebook, which was full of calculations scribbled in pencil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC