Honduran Boy Scout seeks old friends in CdA

Gilberto Lagos, 65, recently contacted The Press about a trip he had to the area in 1967 for a Boy Scout World Jamboree event, and included a screenshot of a souvenir edition of The Press commemorating the event he has kept ever since. As August approaches, so too does the 50th anniversary of the trip, which Lagos said they hope to celebrate by reconnecting with several host families and former members of his troop.

