Government Way construction delayed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Planned widening of Government Way between Hanley and Prairie avenues is delayed until spring 2018 due to a lack of bids. Agency partners working on the major reconstruction project have all agreed to reject the lone bid received from T. LaRiviere, Inc. and seek new bids in the fall, which officials believe will result in a more preferable bidding environment.

