Former deputy convicted of ex-wife's murder in new trial - Sat, 17 Jun 2017 PST
COEUR D'ALENE - A former sheriff's deputy in northern Idaho for the second time has been convicted of killing his ex-wife. Thomas was convicted in 2011 of killing Beth Irby-Thomas and sentenced to at least 25 years in prison, but the Idaho Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2014.
