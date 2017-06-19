Family of Lake Coeur d'Alene boat cra...

Family of Lake Coeur d'Alene boat crash victim files wrongful death suit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Another family has filed a lawsuit against Dennis Magner, a prominent North Idaho businessman who they believe was driving the boat that crashed into another boat, killing three people on board last August . Prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges against Magner or anyone else that was on *his boat that night, but they have not ruled that out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13) Jun 8 Willy Wiggles 8
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 31
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC