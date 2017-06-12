Evergreen schools name new leaders
As previously reported, Deputy Superintendent John Steach will replace retiring Superintendent John Deeder. Steach will assume his new job on Aug. 1. The deputy superintendent will be replaced by a new position, the chief academic accountability officer, blending the district's assessment department with district and school and improvement planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
