Deputies arrest two suspects after finding stolen vehicle
The deputy saw the car around 9 p.m. driving near the intersection of N. Lakeview Drive and E. Miles Avenue. The vehicle's license plates had been removed and upon stopping the vehicle, the deputy recognized the driver as the suspect in the vehicle theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC