Decision on alcohol at Vandals games put on hold

Idaho's State Board of Education on Thursday removed from its agenda a request from the University of Idaho and Boise State University to allow general admission ticket holders at public universities to purchase alcohol at pregame events. The board had been set to discuss and vote on the universities' joint proposal, which would require a policy change, on its last day of a two-day meeting at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene.

