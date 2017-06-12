Decision on alcohol at Vandals games ...

Decision on alcohol at Vandals games put on hold

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho's State Board of Education on Thursday removed from its agenda a request from the University of Idaho and Boise State University to allow general admission ticket holders at public universities to purchase alcohol at pregame events. The board had been set to discuss and vote on the universities' joint proposal, which would require a policy change, on its last day of a two-day meeting at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13) Jun 8 Willy Wiggles 8
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 31
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC