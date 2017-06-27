Continue reading this blog post

Kegs For a Cause from 4 to 7 at the Coeur d'Alene Growler Guys benefits the Children's Village , which receives $1 from each pint sold and 20 percent from food purchases. A community pint night at Perry Street supports Friends of the Centennial Trail, which will get $1 from each pint sold starting at 4. An all-day Hopped Up tap takeover at My Place Bar & Grill features $3 pints of Lemon Cream, Rumble Seat IPA and Nut Bender Brown.

