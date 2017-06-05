Community fitness program helped overweight CdA teens

Five years ago, researchers in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, wanted to test whether overweight teenagers would be receptive to a community-based fitness program that included exercise, goal-setting, and nutrition coaching. As it turned out, finding 20 overweight teens who wanted to take part "was the easiest recruitment I ever had for a study," said Dr. Marian Wilson, an assistant professor at the WSU College of Nursing.

