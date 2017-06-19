Coeur d'Alene trustees select interim superintendent - Mon, 19 Jun 2017 PST
Stanley Olson will lead the school district for one year, while the board of trustees searches for a permanent replacement. According to his one-year contract Olson will be paid $133,000.
