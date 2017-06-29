Coeur d'Alene School District picks Shipley to handle finance
Chris Shipley has been selected as the new finance director for the Coeur d'Alene School District. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools has selected Chris Shipley, a CPA with 10 years of public accounting experience, to be the school district's Director of Finance and Operations.
