Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after...
Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
