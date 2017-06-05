Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash. When deputies arrived on scene they found 45-year-old Rodney H. Russell of Coeur d'Alene seriously injured and laying just off the east side of the arterial surface of 15th St. Russell suffered significant upper body and head trauma, and was rushed to Kootenai Health, where he is listed in critical condition.

