Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash. When deputies arrived on scene they found 45-year-old Rodney H. Russell of Coeur d'Alene seriously injured and laying just off the east side of the arterial surface of 15th St. Russell suffered significant upper body and head trauma, and was rushed to Kootenai Health, where he is listed in critical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC