Coeur d'Alene doctor sentenced to month in prison for false tax returns

Coeur d'Alene Dr. Stanley Toelle was sentenced to one month in federal prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for submitting false income tax returns in 2012 and 2013. As part of a plea agreement , Toelle admitted that his and his wife's joint tax returns were false because they did not report that his wife, Loren Toelle, was conducting business activities.

