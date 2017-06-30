City sets up temporary skate park nea...

City sets up temporary skate park near Sunset

A worker moves part of one of the jumps during demolition of the Coeur d'Alene Skate Park, behind Memorial Field. The city is setting up a temporary Skate Park near Sunset Park in the 1300 block of Best Ave. Check out the satellite skate park location we are setting up at 1355 Best Avenue ! While we begin the improvements at the Memorial Field complex, including a new skate park that is intended to come online in Spring 2018, we have set up the skate ramps up north.

