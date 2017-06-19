City Council votes to cancel full IRO...

City Council votes to cancel full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene

A week after the World IRONMAN Corporation announced that 2017 would be a sunset year for the full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene, city council made the decision final. Council members voted in favor of an amendment that would cancel the full IRONMAN 140.6 after 2017, and keep the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half IRONMAN -- in the city until 2020.

