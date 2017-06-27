City accepting arts nominations

City accepting arts nominations

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The City of Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 22nd Annual Mayor's Awards in the Arts. Nominations may The Mayor's Awards in the Arts are presented by the Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission and the City of Coeur d'Alene to recognize and encourage excellence in the arts and to stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kratom Jun 20 Jcbeliever2015 1
Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13) Jun 8 Willy Wiggles 8
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 31
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC