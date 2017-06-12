Chamber issues Ironman statement
After thoughtful analysis and consideration, the Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce, their supporting partners, and IRONMAN have agreed to amend the current contract for the mutual benefit of all. "We look forward to continuing a great relationship with IRONMAN and firmly believe this new agreement is a win-win for everyone," stated Steve Wilson, Chamber President.
