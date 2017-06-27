CdA Rep. Malek mulling run for 1st Di...

CdA Rep. Malek mulling run for 1st District congressional seat - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

Idaho state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene, hasn't made a final decision, but he said Tuesday that he's mulling a run for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat, which will open in 2018 when current Rep. Raul Labrador runs instead for governor. "The people of the 1st District deserve a representative who will fight for jobs, for education and for the future of Idaho's families," Malek said in a statement.

