Carousel, Fun Day on tap June 9

Family Day in the Park and Fancy Flea Market is a collaborative, community-wide, fun-filled kick-off to summer to be held in downtown Coeur d'Alene at the City Park and Beach, from noon to dark on June 9. This unprecedented, cooperative event features more than 70 organizations providing activities, giveaways, and valuable information for kids and families. Admission to the event and most activities are free.

