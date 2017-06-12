Blue Creek gets green light
But officials at the Bureau of Land Management, which manages the Wallace Forest Conservation Area around Blue Creek Bay on Lake Coeur d'Alene, hopes its revised plan for the site announced Thursday is a happy medium that both incorporates recreational uses that are in demand and preserves the property's natural beauty.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
