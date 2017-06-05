4th of July Parade organizers tap ann...

4th of July Parade organizers tap announcer Thoreson again

"You heard it here first friends ... I'll be returning for the 7th year to the Coeur d'Alene 4th of July Parade skybox for announcing duties and the multi-talented entertainer extraordinaire Scott Hough will again be the wheeled wingman with a microphone on the street.

