4th of July Parade organizers tap announcer Thoreson again
"You heard it here first friends ... I'll be returning for the 7th year to the Coeur d'Alene 4th of July Parade skybox for announcing duties and the multi-talented entertainer extraordinaire Scott Hough will again be the wheeled wingman with a microphone on the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC