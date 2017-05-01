Your weekly planner

Coeur d'Alene's Paragon Brewing pub marks its third anniversary with its third house beer guest-brewed at MickDuff's, Windy Bay IPA, with $3 pints of that, Hiawatha Pale and Red Dog Brown all day. The city of Millwood is featured for this month's LocALE Mondays at No-Li; get a souvenir glass with a pint purchase The Coeur d'Alene Growler Guys will donate $1 from each pint sold and 20 percent of food proceeds to the Inland Northwest Food Bank during its inaugural Kegs for a Cause event from 4:30 to 7. The Steel Barrel celebrates Cinco de Mayo with specials on house-brewed Little Spokane and Young Buck beers, plus beer and tequila pairings and Tijuana-style street dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spokane 7.