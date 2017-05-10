VFW Auxiliary national president visiting Spokane, CdA - Wed, 17 May 2017 PST
The national president of the VFW Auxiliary is coming to Spokane for the Lilac parade, but will also visit Coeur d'Alene where important work is underway for veterans. Colette Bishop, of Kansas City, Missouri, arrives on Saturday in time for an Aisle of Flags ceremony at VFW Post 51 at 300 W. Mission Ave. at 4:15 p.m. Then, Bishop and VFW members will head to the Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade and be part of the parade.
