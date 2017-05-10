Transit Center moves ahead

A late attempt by Chairman Brent Regan and the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to derail a long-planned Riverstone Citylink Transit Center appears to be failing. In a telephone conversation, Commissioner Chris Fillios tells Huckleberries that he has no plans to re-visit the approval the county gave in January to request a federal grant to build the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.