Traffic alert: summer construction on major roadways to affect Idaho drivers
People trying to get to the lake this summer will see these signs on a regular basis on I-90, Northwest Boulevard, US 95, and several other spots around Coeur d'Alene. "We do suggest people find alternate routes if they can but these roads will still be open they'll just have slightly lower capacity," Ward said.
