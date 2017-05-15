Toyota backs building of flying car
According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project. Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and commercialize it by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC