Toyota backs building of flying car

21 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project. Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and commercialize it by 2020.

