The Dirt: Hospice building center in Coeur d'Alene - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST

Young Construction, of Coeur d'Alene, is the contractor for the 15,000-square-foot project at 2290 W. Prairie Ave. It will be part of Hospice of North Idaho's campus on property that also has the nonprofit's Schneidmiller House, an inpatient skilled nursing facility. The newest building will include office spaces for staff, a wing for grief and loss support groups and private counseling, meeting rooms for professional development, and a 200-person capacity community event room.

