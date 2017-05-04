Sushi for Children's Village.
Photographer Keith Boe comments on the North Idaho Life Foodies Facebook page: "TODAY, stop by RawDeadFish at the Food Truck Food Court at 510 Best Ave and try the Best Sushi I have ever had! The Godzilla Roll will make you swoon!! 10% of all lunch and dinner orders are being donated to Children's Village in Coeur d'Alene." Also, some other food trucks in the court are contributing to the Children's Village fundraiser.
