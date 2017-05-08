Small Plane Crashes While Taking off in Coeur D'Alene
The pilot of a single engine airplane suffered minor injuries when the plane crashed while taking off at the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, airport. COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The pilot of a single engine airplane suffered minor injuries when the plane crashed while taking off at the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, airport.
