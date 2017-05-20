Small plane crashes near Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a small plane crash landed near Coeur d'Alene Airport Sunday evening. Kootenai County deputies report the airplane reported having landing gear issues and circled the airport for about 45 minutes before the pilot had to crash land the two-person aircraft.
