Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

Update: Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. Ostrich communicated with airport personnel to conduct a "fly-by" to get the status of the landing gear.

