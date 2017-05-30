Repeat offenders with 68 arrests betw...

Repeat offenders with 68 arrests between them booked again in Kootenai County

Friday May 26

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies checking on a suspicious vehicle Thursday afternoon ran into some familiar faces: Three people who have collectively been booked in Kootenai County 68 times! They were all granted another trip to jail after deputies searched their vehicle. Deputies were called to the Blue Creek Landing east of Coeur d'Alene for a report of a car parked behind a wire blocking cars from entering.

