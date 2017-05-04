Rep. Labrador's views on health care in spotlight as he schedules...

U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador talks during a town hall at Meridian Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Idaho 1st District GOP Congressman will hold a town-hall meeting in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake City High School Auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road.

