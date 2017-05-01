Regan responds to Press editorial

Chairman Brent Regan of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee responds to Coeur d'Alene Press editorial castigating local Republicans for opposing the Riverstone Citylink Transit Center: It's disappointing the author didn't bother to get their facts in order before writing this editorial. KCRCC does not oppose funding Public TRANSPORTATION for individuals who have a legitimate requirement to get from point A to point B but otherwise lack the means to do so.

