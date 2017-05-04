Pothole causes Interstate 90 crash in...

Pothole causes Interstate 90 crash in North Idaho - Fri, 05 May 2017 PST

Missoula resident Michael Kottas, 34, was driving his 2008 GMC van eastbound on I-90 when he hit a large pothole and his tire blew out. His van crossed into westbound traffic and hit a 2003 Chevy pickup driven by 72-year-old Dale Duncan of Spirit Lake head on, ISP said.

