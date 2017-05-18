Poll: Aquatic play platforms? No

Thursday Poll: Overwhelmingly, Hucks Nation opposes the city of Coeur d'Alene giving permission to vendors to anchor aquatic play platforms off the north shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene. 158 of 202 respondents opposed the idea.

