Pliot injured in plane crash at Coeur d'Alene airport - Mon, 08 May 2017 PST
The single-engine aircraft with only the pilot on board crashed on the runway while attempting to takeoff sometime around 1:40 p.m., said Dennis Stinebaugh, detective and spokesman for the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The man was transported to Kootenai Health with minor injuries.
