News Minute: Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. MDT

Four officers involved in a fatal shooting in southwest Idaho have been cleared following an investigation that found the 52-year-old man who died might have been trying to commit suicide by forcing police to use deadly force. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs in a statement released Thursday by the Garden City and Boise police departments says the four officers were in immediate danger and their actions were justified.

