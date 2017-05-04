News Minute: Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. MDT
Four officers involved in a fatal shooting in southwest Idaho have been cleared following an investigation that found the 52-year-old man who died might have been trying to commit suicide by forcing police to use deadly force. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs in a statement released Thursday by the Garden City and Boise police departments says the four officers were in immediate danger and their actions were justified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC