News 35 mins ago 12:35 p.m.N. Idaho rape victim: 'I just paid $400 to get raped'
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho A North Idaho woman said she had to pay $400 for a rape kit she had done back in 2014. She said police and a victim's advocate worker told her she would not have to pay for the rape kit.
