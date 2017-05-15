Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead Sunday - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
A Coeur d'Alene man who went mushroom picking Thursday near Hemlock Mountain in Shoshone County was found dead Sunday. Mark K. Arnold, 54, was discovered by searchers on Forest Service Road 335 at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office news release .
