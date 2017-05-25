Lake City Playhouse brings beloved play "The Miracle Worker" to its stage - Thu, 25 May 2017 PST
Quinn Troye portrays Helen Keller and Marta Myers plays Annie Sullivan in the Lake City Playhouse production of "The Miracle Worker." "The Miracle Worker" holds a special place in many theatergoers' hearts because of the incredible story it tells and its inspirational message of the power of persistence.
