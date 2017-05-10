KEA, 1st graders protect Fernan Lake
Did you know that Fernan STEM Academy considers Fernan Lake their lake? They are committed to helping to restore this lake back to a healthy environment for animals and humans alike. This passion for Fernan Lake gave Kootenai Environmental Alliance the inspiration to work with them to help students understand what it takes to reduce human impact on our lakes.
