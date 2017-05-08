KCSO seeks help in triple drowning in Fernan Lake
Sheriff's detectives seek assistance from the public on the deaths of a woman and her two children found deceased in Fernan Lake on November 3, 2016. Kootenai County Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of Misty Phelps, 25 years old, of Coeur d'Alene and her two children, Tristan Phelps, age 1, and Riley Phelps, age 2. The three were discovered deceased in their submerged car at the west Fernan Boat Launch just before 11:00 AM on November 3, 2016, and were last seen in the area the night of November 2, 2016.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
