KCSO seeks help in triple drowning in...

KCSO seeks help in triple drowning in Fernan Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Sheriff's detectives seek assistance from the public on the deaths of a woman and her two children found deceased in Fernan Lake on November 3, 2016. Kootenai County Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of Misty Phelps, 25 years old, of Coeur d'Alene and her two children, Tristan Phelps, age 1, and Riley Phelps, age 2. The three were discovered deceased in their submerged car at the west Fernan Boat Launch just before 11:00 AM on November 3, 2016, and were last seen in the area the night of November 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr 29 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr 19 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC