Juvenile male killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash north...
A juvenile male was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Peregrine Road north of Spirit Lake, Idaho Monday evening. A green 1995 Subaru Legacy with three occupants was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road at about 7:32 p.m. when the adult driver, 55-year-old Jose Sosa of Coeur d'Alene, apparently lost control and entered the southbound ditch, striking several mailboxes, according to the an Idaho State Police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC