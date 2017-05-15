Juvenile male killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash north...

A juvenile male was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Peregrine Road north of Spirit Lake, Idaho Monday evening. A green 1995 Subaru Legacy with three occupants was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road at about 7:32 p.m. when the adult driver, 55-year-old Jose Sosa of Coeur d'Alene, apparently lost control and entered the southbound ditch, striking several mailboxes, according to the an Idaho State Police news release.

