Idahoans rally for charities, nonprofits today on 5th annual 'Idaho Gives' day
Today is "Idaho Gives" day, a statewide fund drive for charities and nonprofits across the state that has a goal of raising $1.2 million in 24 hours one dollar for every adult Idahoan. An array of special events is planned, from parties and food truck rallies to music and performances.
