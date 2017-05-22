Huckleberries: Still-vivid memory in fight for equality - Mon, 22 May 2017 PST
Norm Gissel, left, Tony Stewart and Diana Gissel celebrate the destruction of the watch tower of the former headquarters of the Aryan Nations on Wednesday, May 23, 2001, in Hayden Lake. Norm Gissel and Stewart have been leaders in the human rights movement in North Idaho for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC