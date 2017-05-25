Huckleberries: Harrison will celebrate 1917 fire that destroy town...
Stunned, on July 21, 1917, townspeople of Harrison, Idaho, watch the smoke billowing from an inferno that destroyed the town's business district and half the residential area. This photo is from an article written by Estar Holmes about the 1917 fire: "The Town That Few Out of Fire: The Inferno on Lake Coeur d'Alene."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC