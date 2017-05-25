Huckleberries: Harrison will celebrate 1917 fire that destroy town...

Stunned, on July 21, 1917, townspeople of Harrison, Idaho, watch the smoke billowing from an inferno that destroyed the town's business district and half the residential area. This photo is from an article written by Estar Holmes about the 1917 fire: "The Town That Few Out of Fire: The Inferno on Lake Coeur d'Alene."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.